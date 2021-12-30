$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.