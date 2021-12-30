$0.83 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTB opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

