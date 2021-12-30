$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Energizer posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Energizer stock remained flat at $$39.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,088. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

