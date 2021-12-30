$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

