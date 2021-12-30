-$1.03 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $441.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

