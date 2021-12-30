-$1.16 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.99). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDS. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $4,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

