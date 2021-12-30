$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,297 shares of company stock valued at $61,941,877. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $220.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. Medpace has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.32.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.