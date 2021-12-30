$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 95,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

