$1.59 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 3,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.