$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $272,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 781,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

