$1.96 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

