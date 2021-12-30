$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshworks.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSH traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,938. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

