1,000 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

