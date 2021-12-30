10,000 Shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

