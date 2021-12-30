100,000 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

