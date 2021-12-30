10,534 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $206.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

