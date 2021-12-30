1,185 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

Shares of CME stock opened at $229.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.51 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

