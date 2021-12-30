14,487 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.