15,120 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

