18,150 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

