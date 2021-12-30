1,845 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $345.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $346.50. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

