1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading 0.7% Higher

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 2,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.