1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

1st Source stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in 1st Source by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in 1st Source by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

