$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 325,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

