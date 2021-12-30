$2.17 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.44. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

