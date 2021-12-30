$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

VLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valens Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.

NYSE:VLN opened at $7.46 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

