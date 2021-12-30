2,080 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,076,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

