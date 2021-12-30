21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 6%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. 5,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,915,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

