$229.76 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $229.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.67 million to $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

