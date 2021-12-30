267,895 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Bought by Sands Capital Ventures LLC

Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,772,000. Karuna Therapeutics makes up about 4.9% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.84 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,546. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.