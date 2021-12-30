275,165 Shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) Acquired by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 275,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,000. DICE Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

