$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.74 million. Broadwind posted sales of $40.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.