2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $21.25

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $20.28. 2U shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 3,743 shares traded.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

