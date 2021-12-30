$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 4,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

