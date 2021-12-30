$37.17 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $37.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.24 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 42.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,451. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $779.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

