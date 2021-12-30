$397.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $397.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $398.08 million. Kforce reported sales of $354.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,381 shares of company stock worth $5,504,824. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

