$484.33 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $484.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. 6,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 503.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

