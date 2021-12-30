4,965 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

