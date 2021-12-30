5,107 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

HLT stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

