$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.23 million to $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FCPT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

