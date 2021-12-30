$56.34 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.28 million to $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.40 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $613.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $258,398. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $29.71.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

