5,621 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

