5,856 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

