$63.96 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce sales of $63.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.81 million and the lowest is $62.26 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $255.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.18 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $289.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,127. The company has a market capitalization of $679.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

