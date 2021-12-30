$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $786.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.82 million and the lowest is $759.88 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

CPRT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. 7,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

