$845.30 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $845.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $844.60 million and the highest is $846.30 million. Plexus reported sales of $830.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.84. 66,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,343. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99.

Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

