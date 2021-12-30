8,726 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

PFE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.