8PAY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148,407.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $148,407.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.88 or 0.07747489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.96 or 0.99786242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00072792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007796 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

