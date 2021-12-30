$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post sales of $9.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LPTH stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.28. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.