$96.83 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $96.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $100.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MCRI opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 183.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

